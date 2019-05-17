Mexican food and more: What's trending on Miami's food scene?

Want the dirt on Miami's most happening local spots?

We took a data-driven look at the question, using Yelp to analyze which eateries have been on the tips of diners' tongues this month.

To find out who made the list, we looked at Miami businesses on Yelp by category and counted how many reviews each received. Rather than compare them based on number of reviews alone, we calculated a percentage increase in reviews over the past month, and tracked businesses that consistently increase their volume of reviews to identify statistically significant outliers compared to past performance.

Read on to see which spots are on a hot streak, right now.

Pez

Open since 2018, this cocktail bar and Mexican spot, which offers seafood and more, is trending compared to other businesses categorized as "Seafood" on Yelp.

Citywide, seafood spots saw a median 2.5 percent increase in new reviews over the past month, but PEZ saw a 15.6 percent increase, maintaining a healthy 4.5-star rating throughout.

It's not the only trending outlier in the seafood category: Ella's Oyster Bar has seen a 7.7 percent increase in reviews.

Located at 20 W. Flagler St. in downtown Miami, PEZ offers a wide array of traditional Mexican dishes, from chile relleno to tostadas ceviches.

Sweet Caroline Karaoke Bar

Photo: Sweet Caroline Karaoke Bar/Yelp

Whether or not you've been hearing buzz about Brickell's Sweet Caroline Karaoke Bar, the cocktail bar and karaoke spot is a hot topic according to Yelp review data.

While businesses categorized as "Cocktail Bars" on Yelp saw a median 4.1 percent increase in new reviews over the past month, Sweet Caroline Karaoke Bar bagged a 26.3 percent increase in new reviews within that timeframe, maintaining a healthy 4.5-star rating. It significantly outperformed the previous month by gaining 5.0 times more reviews than expected based on its past performance.

Open at 1111 S.W. First Ave., Suite 107 since June of 2018, Sweet Caroline Karaoke Bar offers cocktails, appetizers and karaoke.

North Italia

Photo: angelo m./Yelp

Brickell's North Italia is also making waves. Open since January at 900 S. Miami Ave., Suite 111, the well-established Italian spot has seen a 41.6 percent bump in new reviews over the last month, compared to a median review increase of 4.8 percent for all businesses tagged "Italian" on Yelp.

North Italia offers classic Italian dishes as well as appetizers and dessert. Over the past month, it's maintained a solid 4.5-star rating among Yelpers.

Sherwoods Bistro & Bar

Photo: cylvia c./Yelp

Little Haiti's Sherwoods Bistro & Bar is the city's buzziest bar by the numbers.

The popular bar and traditional American spot, which opened at 8281 N.E. Second Ave. in 2017, increased its new review count by 6.8 percent over the past month, an outlier when compared to the median new review count of 3.8 percent for the Yelp category "Bars." It outperformed the previous month by gaining 3.2 times more reviews than expected based on past performance.

Sherwoods Bistro & Bar offers appetizers like bone marrow, quesadillas and vegetable flatbread alongside entrees like the chicken parmesan slider and the roasted duck. When it comes to dessert, the restaurant serves banana pudding, caramelized plantains, baked goods and more.

