Miami's 5 favorite spots for low-priced sandwiches

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best affordable sandwich sources in Miami, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to satisfy your cravings.

1. Atlantis Cafe

photo: kristy p./yelp

Topping the list is Atlantis Cafe. Located at 12 N.W. First St. Downtown Miami, the breakfast and brunch spot, which offers coffee and tea and sandwiches, is the highest rated low-priced sandwich spot in Miami, boasting five stars out of 101 reviews on Yelp.

2. Atlas Meat-free Delicatessen

Photo: yane b./Yelp

Next up is Little River's Atlas Meat-Free Delicatessen, situated at 98 N.E. 79th St. With 4.5 stars out of 185 reviews on Yelp, the vegan spot, which offers comfort food and sandwiches, has proven to be a local favorite for those looking for an affordable option.

3. Plate

Photo: apple s./Yelp

Shenandoah's Plate, located at 2105 Coral Way, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the affordable breakfast and brunch spot, which offers sandwiches and juice and smoothies, 4.5 stars out of 183 reviews.

4. Gourmet Station

Photo: myTzy s./Yelp

Gourmet Station, a New American spot that offers sandwiches and more, is another much-loved, inexpensive go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 54 Yelp reviews. Head over to 646 N.E. 79th St. to see for yourself.

5. La Sandwicherie Brickell

Photo: melissa b./Yelp

Over in Brickell, check out La Sandwicherie Brickell, which has earned four stars out of 515 reviews on Yelp. Dig in at the French spot, which offers sandwiches and juice and smoothies, by heading over to 34 S.W. Eighth St.

