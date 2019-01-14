Mickey Mouse ice cream bars from Disney World to be sold in grocery stores

MIAMI - You know what they say (we think)... if you can't get to Walt Disney World, bring Walt Disney World to you.

In a rare move that will shake fans to their core, Disney Parks has announced they'll be selling their mega-popular Mickey Mouse Ice Cream bars in local grocery stores.

The move comes as the entire Disney company celebrates their hero's 90th birthday in 2019.

WFTS reports the Mickey Mouse Ice Cream bars sold in stores will be 3 ounces each, compared to the 4 ounce versions found inside the Magic Kingdom, Epcot, Disney's Hollywood Studios and Disney's Animal Kingdom.

The ice cream treats are expected to hit grocery stores in February.

