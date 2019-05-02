Pissed, Blue and Don't Give a F--- meals debut at Burger King

MIAMI - Ever feel boxed in to order a Happy Meal at McDonald's when you're not feeling so happy?

Burger King's new "Real Meals" offer you the chance to eat in whichever mood you're feeling at any particular time.

The restaurant introduced a Pissed Meal, Blue Meal, Salty Meal, Yaaas Meal, and the DGAF Meal, as in Don't Give a F---.

“Burger King restaurants understands that no one is happy all the time. That’s why they’re asking guests to order a Whopper meal based on however they might be feeling,” said Burger King officials.

All of the meals include a Whopper, fries and a drink and will be availble throughout May to shine a spotlight on Mental Health Awareness Month.

In a solid jab to McDonald's and their perpetually joyful Happy Meals, a new Burger King commercial portrays hungry customers in the throes of numerous emotions with the tagline, "No one is happy all the time, and that's OK."

