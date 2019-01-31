Publix recalls deli popcorn chicken after 'foreign material' finding

MIAMI - Publix Super Markets recalled the popcorn chicken sold in the stores' deli departments saying the product could contain foreign material.

The Thursday recall includes products sold both hot and refrigerated, and it affects stores in Florida, Georgia, South Carolina and Alabama.

The product from Pilgrim’s Pride, which does business as Pierce Chicken, was sold in stores between Jan. 17 to Thursday, according to a company statement.

For more information about the recall, call Publix at 1-800-242-1227 or the USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 1-888-674-6854.



