Shake Shack finally coming to Broward County

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - The wait is finally over for Broward County burger lovers as one of the country's most popular burger joints is moving in.

Shake Shack will open its first Broward restaurant in November in a location at 2400 N. Federal Highway, Michael Mayo of SouthFlorida.com reports.

While some may dismiss Shake Shack as being too trendy for its own good, there's no debate the New York-based chain serves up some of the best burgers, fries and shakes in the semi-fast food industry.

With soon-to-be three locations in Miami-Dade, and one in Palm Beach County, it's about time Broward got their own taste of the shack.

