Recipe from foodandwine.com

 

Orange-Cinnamon Syrup

zest of 2 oranges, removed with a vegetable peeler

1 cup sugar

1 cup water

1 cinnamon stick

pinch of salt

 

Punch

1 ounce aged rum

1 ounce tawny port 

½ ounce lemon juice, strained

½ ounce orange-cinnamon syrup

2 ounces chilled Champagne

1 edible flower, such as nasturtium, pansy, or nutmeg, for garnish

 

Make the orange-cinnamon syrup:  Place orange zest in a heatproof 16-ounce jar and add sugar.  Seal jar, and shake to combine.  Let stand at room temperature for 12 hours.

Bring 1 cup water and cinnamon stick to a boil in a saucepan.  Pour into jar and stir to dissolve sugar.  Let cool to room temperature, about 1 hour.

Strain syrup and stir in salt.  Store in sealed jar in refrigerator up to 1 month.

 

To Make the Punch

In a cocktail shaker, combine the rum, port, lemon juice, and syrup.  Fill shaker with ice; cover and shake to chill, but not dilute, about 5 shakes.

Place a few large ice cubes in a punch cup, and strain drink over ice.  Top with Champagne and garnish with flower.

