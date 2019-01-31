22 Punch
Recipe from foodandwine.com
Orange-Cinnamon Syrup
zest of 2 oranges, removed with a vegetable peeler
1 cup sugar
1 cup water
1 cinnamon stick
pinch of salt
Punch
1 ounce aged rum
1 ounce tawny port
½ ounce lemon juice, strained
½ ounce orange-cinnamon syrup
2 ounces chilled Champagne
1 edible flower, such as nasturtium, pansy, or nutmeg, for garnish
Make the orange-cinnamon syrup: Place orange zest in a heatproof 16-ounce jar and add sugar. Seal jar, and shake to combine. Let stand at room temperature for 12 hours.
Bring 1 cup water and cinnamon stick to a boil in a saucepan. Pour into jar and stir to dissolve sugar. Let cool to room temperature, about 1 hour.
Strain syrup and stir in salt. Store in sealed jar in refrigerator up to 1 month.
To Make the Punch
In a cocktail shaker, combine the rum, port, lemon juice, and syrup. Fill shaker with ice; cover and shake to chill, but not dilute, about 5 shakes.
Place a few large ice cubes in a punch cup, and strain drink over ice. Top with Champagne and garnish with flower.
