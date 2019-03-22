A Grain Breakfast

1 cup wheat berries cooked in water like pasta for 45 minutes (low boil) with a pinch of salt

2 tablespoons brown sugar

½ teaspoon orange blossom water

zest of 1 orange or clementine

½ teaspoon cinnamon

2 tablespoons honey

2 tablespoons golden raisins

¼ cup prunes, pitted and sliced

*have a nice variety of nuts available: walnuts, almonds, pecans

optional Greek yogurt

optional blueberries and raspberries

After the wheat berries are cooked, combine with the sugar, orange blossoms, zest, cinnamon, honey, raisins and prunes and 1 cup water; warm through for about 20 minutes. Either serve warm or room temperature with yogurt, milk or nothing at all.

