Avocado Fries

2 small avocadoes, pitted peeled and cut into 8 wedges each

1 cup flour

2 eggs, lightly beaten

1 cup panko bread crumbs

oil, for frying

salt, to taste

Dredge the avocado in the flour. Dip in the egg, then coat in panko. Heat 2 inches of oil in a pot to 350˚F. Fry until golden brown, 1-2 minutes. Remove and drain on paper towels, season with salt. Serve with pio pio dipping sauce (recipe follows).

Pio Pio Sauce

2 fresh jalapeños, including seeds and ribs, roughly chopped

1 tablespoon aji Amarillo paste

1 cup freshly picked cilantro leaves and small stems

2 tablespoons grated cotija cheese or Parmesan cheese

1 medium clove garlic, minced (about 1 teaspoon)

1 tablespoon vegetable oil

1 teaspoon white vinegar

½ teaspoon juice from 1 lime

½ cup mayonnaise

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

Puree all ingredients together in a blender until smooth. Taste for seasoning.

