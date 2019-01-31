Avocado Fries
2 small avocadoes, pitted peeled and cut into 8 wedges each
1 cup flour
2 eggs, lightly beaten
1 cup panko bread crumbs
oil, for frying
salt, to taste
Dredge the avocado in the flour. Dip in the egg, then coat in panko. Heat 2 inches of oil in a pot to 350˚F. Fry until golden brown, 1-2 minutes. Remove and drain on paper towels, season with salt. Serve with pio pio dipping sauce (recipe follows).
Pio Pio Sauce
2 fresh jalapeños, including seeds and ribs, roughly chopped
1 tablespoon aji Amarillo paste
1 cup freshly picked cilantro leaves and small stems
2 tablespoons grated cotija cheese or Parmesan cheese
1 medium clove garlic, minced (about 1 teaspoon)
1 tablespoon vegetable oil
1 teaspoon white vinegar
½ teaspoon juice from 1 lime
½ cup mayonnaise
Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste
Puree all ingredients together in a blender until smooth. Taste for seasoning.
