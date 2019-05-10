Baked Scallops with Cucumber, Caviar & Radish

6-8 dry scallops

olive oil

salt and pepper

2 kirby cucumbers, peeled, sliced thin

2-3 radishes, any variety, sliced thin

zest and juice of 1 lemon

caviar, if desired to garnish

Place the scallops on a baking pan, drizzle with olive oil, salt and pepper and cook in a 325˚F oven for 5 minutes for medium-rare, cook at 350˚F for 6-8 for fully cooked scallops.

Place the cucumber and radish in a bowl. Whisk together the lemon juice, zest and olive oil and season with salt. Dress the vegetables in the lemon vinaigrette. Season to taste with salt and pepper. Transfer the salad to a plate.

Slice the scallops into about 5-6 slices each and top the salad with the slices.

*garnish with caviar if desired and drizzle with any excess dressing.

