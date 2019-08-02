Baked Sweet Potato Fries

4-6 sweet potatoes, washed, dried and sliced into strips

olive oil for tossing

salt and pepper to taste

Toss the sweet potatoes in olive oil to coat. Season with salt and pepper. Arrange in a single layer on a sheet tray lined with parchment paper. Bake in a 400˚F oven for 20-25 minutes or until golden and crispy. Flip the potatoes once halfway through cooking. Season with buttermilk ranch spice.

Buttermilk Ranch Spice

¼ teaspoon garlic powder

¼ teaspoon onion powder

¼ teaspoon dried chive

¼ teaspoon dried dill

¼ teaspoon dried tarragon

¼ teaspoon dried parsley

¼ teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon ground black pepper

Mix all ingredients together.

