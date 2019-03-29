Beer-Battered Fish Tacos with Chipotle Crema

Makes 6-8 tacos

6-8 ounces fish filet, skinless (can be anything fresh, local and white, snapper or grouper are great)

2 cups AP flour, plus extra for dusting

12 ounces of your favorite beer (we used Funky Buddha Floridian Hefeweizen)

Safflower or grapeseed oil, for frying

2 cups shredded green cabbage

juice of 1 lime

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 cup sour cream

2-3 teaspoons of adobo from canned chipotle peppers

8-10 corn tortillas

1 avocado

A few of your favorite tortilla chips, crumbed

Cut the fish filet into 1-2 ounce pieces.

Whisk together the flour and the beer to make the batter. Some lumps are okay.

Heat 1-1½ inches of oil in cast iron pan over medium high. Dust the fish in the extra AP flour to coat, shake off any excess. Dip the fish into the batter and immediately into the oil. Fry the fish until crispy and golden on all sides. Remove and drain on paper towels, season lightly with salt.

Meanwhile drizzle the cabbage with the lime juice and olive oil, season with a pinch of salt and set aside. Whisk together the sour cream with the adobo, season with a little salt.

Heat the tortillas in a dry pan or directly on a flame on a gas stove (being VERY CAREFUL) turning the tortilla over constantly till it’s warm all over and slightly charred around the edges. Drizzle with chipotle crema on one side. Top with a couple pieces of fish, some of the cabbage, a couple slices of avocado and crumbled tortilla chips.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.