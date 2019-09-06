Braised Chicken Breast

4 airline chicken breasts, patted dry

2 tablespoons olive oil

2 garlic cloves, minced

2 tablespoons shallot, minced

heavy pinch red chili flake

1 cup white wine

1 cup canned Great Northern beans, drained and rinsed

½ bunch escarole, washed and chopped into ½-inch strips

½ bunch chives, sliced

¼ cup tarragon leaves, chopped

¼ cup Italian parsley leaves, chopped

2 tablespoons chervil, leaves picked

juice of 1 lemon

1-2 tablespoons of cold butter (optional)

Heat a large heavy-bottomed pan (like cast iron) over medium-low heat, add the oil. Sear the chicken breast, skin side down. Allow to cook until crispy and golden brown, about 15 minutes.

Remove the chicken and place skin side up on a small plate or cookie sheet.

To the same sauce pan, add the garlic and shallot and cook until soft. Add the chili flake and stir for 1-2 minutes. Add the white wine, allow to reduce by half. Add the white beans and escarole and season to taste with salt and pepper. Cook for 2-3 minutes until the escarole is wilted. Add the herbs and butter if using. Add the chicken breasts back into the pan skin side up, cook until just heated through or place in a 350˚F oven for 6-8 minutes. Check for seasoning and adjust if necessary.

Creamy Corn

4 cups shucked corn kernels

3 tablespoons butter

1 cup onion, diced small

1 teaspoon garlic, minced

pinch sugar

¾ cup half & half

2-3 sprigs tarragon, leaves chopped

Warm the butter in a large skillet, when it foams cook the corn and onion and garlic until soft. Add the sugar, half and half and tarragon. Season with salt and pepper; reduce for 2-3 minutes. If desired, puree 1/4 of the corn in a blender and add back into the pan; serve.

