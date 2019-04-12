Braised Fennel

2 fennel bulbs, sliced ½-inch thick lengthwise

1½ tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

2 tablespoons Pernod

¼ cup white wine

1 teaspoon fennel seeds

zest of 1 lemon

water, as needed

1 tablespoon butter

½ teaspoon kosher salt

Heat a large sauté pan, over medium heat, add the oil and cook the fennel until caramelized on both sides. Add the Pernod, white wine, fennel seeds, lemon zest, allow to reduce down until the pan is almost dry. Add enough water to come halfway up the fennel. Continue cooking until the fennel is tender, adding more water if necessary. Once the fennel is tender, reduce the liquid down until it is more like a glaze, swirl in the butter. Taste for seasoning.

