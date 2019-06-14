Breakfast Taco with Fried Egg & Chorizo

1 Mexican chorizo, removed from the casing, discard casing

½ cup onion, small diced

1 large potato, peeled, grated on a box grater, excess moisture squeezed out in a cloth

extra virgin olive oil

2 eggs

corn tortilla

queso fresco, crumbled

pickled onions

cilantro leaves

Render the chorizo in a sauté pan over medium low heat, breaking it up with a wooden spoon. If the pan seems dry, add a drizzle of olive oil. Add the onion and cook for 1-2 minutes. Add the potato and cook until golden brown and cooked through. Season with salt and pepper.

Drizzle a little olive oil in a separate pan and fry the eggs until your desired doneness, season with salt and pepper.

To serve

Warm a corn tortilla in a dry pan, top with a spoonful of potato/onion hash and your fried egg. Garnish with crumbled queso fresco, pickled onions and cilantro leaves.

