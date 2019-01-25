Broccoli Rabe with Pasta

1 bunch broccoli rabe

1 tablespoon olive oil

2 garlic cloves, minced

big pinch red crushed chilies

zest of 1 lemon

about 2 cups cup acorn or delacotta squash, shaved very thin on a mandolin

1 can chickpeas, drained and rinsed

½ pound fusilli pasta

juice of half a lemon, for finishing

1-2 teaspoons honey, for finishing

¼ cup picked parsley leaves

½ cup grated ricotta salata, for garnish

Blanch the broccoli rabe in boiling water with ½ tablespoon sugar and 1 tablespoon salt for 20 seconds. Drain and place immediately in ice water then drain well (place in paper towels, squeeze out to dry really well)

Meanwhile, begin cooking the pasta according to package instructions in salted, simmering water.

Heat the olive oil in a large sauté pan, add the broccoli rabe, garlic, red crush chilies and lemon zest. Sauté for 2 minutes. Add the squash and continue sautéing for 3-4 minutes. Add the chickpeas. Add ½ of the pasta water to the pan with the vegetables. When the pasta is al dente, drain and add the pasta to the pan with the vegetables. Add the honey, the juice of half a lemon and ¼ cup picked parsley leaves. Toss together to combine. Season to taste with salt and pepper. Top the pasta with ricotta salata before serving.

