Buffalo Chicken Sliders

1 pound raw chicken tender-cut breats, cut in half

2 cups buttermilk whisked together with 2 eggs

2 cups flour

2 teaspoons ground cayenne pepper

2 teaspoons Old Bay seasoning

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon pepper

½ cup butter

½ cup Frank’s RedHot sauce

2 cups shredded lettuce

½ cup blue cheese dressing

Hawaiian rolls

2 plum tomatoes, sliced into ¼ -nch thick slices

oil for frying

Whisk together the flour, cayenne, Old Bay, salt and pepper. Dip the chicken tenders in the buttermilk then dredge in the flour mixture, shaking off any excess.

Heat 2 inches of oil in a large pot. Fry the tenders in batches in 350˚F oil until golden brown and cooked through, about 3-5 minutes. Remove, drain on paper towels and season to taste with salt.

Meanwhile, heat the butter in a small pot, whisk in the hot sauce.

To build the sandwiches, place a chicken tender on each bun, top with the hot sauce mixture, cheese, lettuce and tomato.

