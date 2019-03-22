Cauliflower & Chickpea Curry

1 tablespoon coconut oil

2 shallots, minced

2 garlic cloves minced

2 tablespoons fresh ginger, minced

1 serrano pepper, seeded, minced

2 tablespoons curry powder

2 beefsteak tomatoes, peeled and seeded and diced

1 teaspoon ground turmeric

2 cups coconut milk

1 cup water or vegetable broth

1 head of cauliflower, cut into 1-inch pieces

1½ cups cooked chickpeas, rinsed and drained

fresh cilantro

fresh lime

Sauté the shallots, garlic and ginger in the coconut oil; stir for 2 minutes, add all other ingredients and allow to cook on medium heat until the sauce thickens and the cauliflower is cooked; season with salt, add some chopped cilantro and a squeeze of lime.

