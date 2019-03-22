Cauliflower & Chickpea Curry
1 tablespoon coconut oil
2 shallots, minced
2 garlic cloves minced
2 tablespoons fresh ginger, minced
1 serrano pepper, seeded, minced
2 tablespoons curry powder
2 beefsteak tomatoes, peeled and seeded and diced
1 teaspoon ground turmeric
2 cups coconut milk
1 cup water or vegetable broth
1 head of cauliflower, cut into 1-inch pieces
1½ cups cooked chickpeas, rinsed and drained
fresh cilantro
fresh lime
Sauté the shallots, garlic and ginger in the coconut oil; stir for 2 minutes, add all other ingredients and allow to cook on medium heat until the sauce thickens and the cauliflower is cooked; season with salt, add some chopped cilantro and a squeeze of lime.
