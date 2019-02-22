Champagne Jell-O Shots

Recipe from Delish.com

1½ cup champagne (divided)

1 tablespoon lemon juice

¼ cup sugar

2½ envelopes gelatin

¼ cup vodka

gold flake or sprinkles for garnish

Combine 1¼ cups champagne, lemon juice and sugar in a saucepan. Sprinkle gelatin on top. Let gelatin soften for about two minutes to bloom, then heat mixture over low heat. Stir until gelatin has completely dissolved, about 2 to 3 minutes, and remove from heat. Stir in remaining ¼ cup each of champagne and vodka.

Grease a loaf pan with nonstick cooking spray. Pour mixture into mold and chill for 2 hours, or until firm.

Invert gel to parchment paper-lined cutting board and slice into squares. Dip each square in sprinkles and serve cold.

