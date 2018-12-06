Chawan Mushi :

2 cups dashi broth (made from instant dashi according to package instructions)

1 teaspoons soy

1½ teaspoons mirin

1 tablespoon sake

3 eggs

zest of 1 lemon

stone crabs, if available

sautéed oyster mushrooms, for serving (sautéed in olive oil with minced shallot and garlic and seasoned with a little salt)

In a medium bowl, very gently stir the eggs until blended, without incorporating too much air. Stir in the warm dashi, then strain the mixture back into a measuring cup. Stir in the soy, mirin, sake and lemon zest.

Place the crab and mushrooms evenly distributed into the bowls. Pour the custard over them.

Cover with plastic wrap and steam for 12-14 minutes or until set. If serving warm, top with stone crab meat and sautéed oyster mushrooms and enjoy!

