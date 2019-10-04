Cherries Jubilee

Recipe from Bon Appetit

2 tablespoons (¼ stick) unsalted butter

½ cup packed light brown sugar

1 pound fresh cherries, stemmed and pitted, or frozen pitted cherries, thawed, undrained

pinch of kosher salt

1 tablespoon bourbon or brandy

fresh lemon juice

vanilla ice cream

fun glass to serve in.

Melt butter in a large, heavy skillet over medium heat. Add sugar and stir until dissolved. Add cherries and salt; stir to coat. Cook cherries, stirring occasionally, until juices are released and begin to reduce slightly, about 10 minutes. Remove pan from heat and stir in bourbon. Return pan to heat and simmer until juices thicken, about 5 minutes. Season to taste with lemon juice. Let cool slightly.

Spoon warm cherry mixture over ice cream.

