Chicken "Bahn Mi"

Kalbi Marinade

4 ounces kimchee base

1 tablespoon Dijon

2 cloves minced garlic

1 tablespoon peeled and minced ginger

3 tablespoons brown sugar

Blend together all ingredients for the marinade until smooth.

The Sandwich

4 chicken breasts, butterflied and cut to fit the baguette

Baguette, sliced into 6-inch sections

1 carrot, sliced on a spiralizer

½ daikon radish, sliced on a spiralizer

1 cup Sake

¼ cup Mirin

¼ cup rice water

1 teaspoon salt

Galbi mayonnaise (recipe follows)

fresh cilantro on sprig

raw sliced jalapeños

furikake

Marinate the chicken in the Galbi marinade overnight. Grill the chicken until cooked through. Meanwhile, heat the sake, mirin and rice vinegar in a small pot. When combined, pour into a small bowl placed over a bowl of ice water. When cold, add the spiralized carrot and daikon. You can keep those pickles in your fridge for up to 2 weeks.

Galbi Mayonnaise

½ cup mayonnaise

2 tablespoons brown sugar

2 tablespoons soy

1 tablespoons chili oil

Mix together all ingredients for the mayonnaise.

Spread the mayonnaise over the cut side of the bread; place the grilled chicken on the baguette, top with some of the pickles, cilantro sprigs, jalapenos and top with a sprinkle of furikake.

