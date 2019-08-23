Chicken Egg Rolls

egg roll wrappers, purchased

½ pound chicken tenders

Marinade For Chicken

¼ cup sesame oil

2 tablespoons soy sauce

1 tablespoon brown sugar

1 tablespoon ginger, minced

1 teaspoon garlic, minced

2 tablespoons peanut oil

Whisk together the ingredients for the chicken marinade. Marinate the chicken for at least 2 hours or overnight if possible.

When ready, heat a sauce pan over medium heat, cook the chicken in a drizzle of peanut oil until cooked though. Allow to cool enough to handle and thinly slice the meat. If the tenders are very thick, butterfly them first.

For The Vegetables

2 tablespoons peanut or safflower oil

½ pound shitakes mushrooms, finely chopped

1 tablespoon ginger, minced

1 garlic clove, minced

1 cup thinly sliced carrots, julienne

2 cups, thinly shredded green cabbage

2 scallions, ends trimmed, cut in thirds and thinly sliced lengthwise

1 tablespoon soy sauce

1 tablespoon sesame oil

cornstarch slurry, for sealing the eggrolls

Heat a large sauté pan over medium-high heat; add the oil. Cook the mushrooms for 2-3 minutes, add the ginger, garlic, carrots, cabbage and scallions, cook for another 2-3 minutes; remove from the pan, add the soy and sesame oil and allow to cool.

To fill the eggrolls, lay a wrapper down in front of you in a diamond shape. Place 2 tablespoons of filling in the lower corner about 2 inches from the edge. Fold the bottom corner over the filling tucking the wrapping around and under the filling. Roll the eggroll tightly once around, making sure to keep the filling as tightly packed as possible. Fold in both sides corners. Brush the remaining exposed corner with the cornstarch slurry. Once rolled, place seam side down on a plate.

Fry in 350˚F peanut oil until golden brown. Drain on paper towels. Serve with lettuce leaves and soy sauce for dipping.

