Turkey Picadillo Empanadas

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 cup onion, peeled and diced very small

1 cup red pepper, seeded and diced very small

2 garlic cloves, chopped fine

12 ounces ground turkey (50/50 blend light and dark meat)

1 teaspoon ground cumin

¼ teaspoon ground cinnamon

2 tablespoons tomato paste

¼ cup golden raisins

2-4 tablespoons chicken broth

Salt and pepper

Empanada dough (for baking, muy hojadrosa style)

1 egg mixed whisked with 1 tablespoon water

Heat the olive oil a large skillet on medium heat. Brown the turkey until cooked through, breaking up the meat with a wooden spoon as you cook it. Add the onion, red pepper and garlic, stirring, and sauté for about 4-5 minutes, until soft. Add the golden raisins and cook for 1-2 minutes. Add the cumin and cinnamon then season with salt and pepper. Add the tomato paste and cook stirring until dark red, about 2-3 minutes. Add the broth and cook until the cook until almost reduced but not dry. Taste for seasoning.

Transfer the mixture to a bowl, cover with plastic wrap, and refrigerate until cold and set, preferably overnight. You want the oils and juices to coagulate so that the filling can easily be scooped and held in the center of the empanadas.

Place 1 tablespoon of filling in the center of the empanada dough (if using the small tapas size empanadas).

Brush the edges with egg wash and fold over the dough to seal it. Crimp the edges as desired or use a fork and bake in a preheated, 350˚F oven:

10-12 minutes if making minis,

15-18 for large,

until golden brown.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.