Chili Dog

4 hot dog buns

4 hot dogs, spiral cut*

For garnish:

hot dog chili (recipe below)

shredded cheddar cheese

diced white onion

pickled jalapenos (recipe below)

*To spiral cut the hot dog, slide a long wooden skewer through the entirety length of your hot dog. Place hot dog on cutting board and, using a paring knife, cut into the hot dog at a slight angle. Turn hot dog and continue cutting until you reach the other end. Carefully remove skewer from hot dog.

Cook the hot dogs on the grill until crispy around the edges. Remove, place in the bun and top with a generous amounts of chili, shredded cheese, diced onions and pickled jalapenos.

Hot Dog Chili

2 pounds ground beef

1 tablespoon blended oil

1½ cups yellow onion, small diced

1 tablespoon garlic, minced

½ cup tomato paste

2 tablespoons chili powder

2¼ teaspoons paprika

2¼ teaspoons dried oregano

2¼ teaspoons ground cinnamon

2¼ teaspoons ground cumin

2¼ teaspoons Coleman’s mustard

¾ teaspoon ground cloves

1½ tablespoon masa harina

1¼ cups tomato juice

1½ cup water

In a large saucepot, add the oil and ground beef on medium heat. Constantly separating and stirring the beef, add the onions. When soft, add the garlic. After about 10 minutes add the tomato paste. Add the spices and cook for another 5 minutes. Add the masa harina and keep stirring for 5 minutes. Add the tomato juice. Lower the heat and cook for about 20-30 minutes and season with salt and pepper. If the chili is too thin, add a little more masa harina.

Pickled Jalapenos

2 cups carrots, peeled and sliced into rounds

1½ cups jalapenos, sliced into rounds

2 cups cider or white vinegar

2 cups water

2 tablespoons sugar

2 tablespoons salt

6 black peppercorns

Place the vinegar, water, sugar, salt and peppercorns in a small pot. Warm through to dissolve the sugar and salt. Add carrots to hot liquid. Wait 5 minutes, standing at room temp. Pour over jalapenos sitting over a bowl of ice. Store in the refrigerator for up to two weeks.

