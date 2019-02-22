Chinese Shrimp On Toast

½ pound shrimp, peeled and deveined

1 tablespoon ginger, small minced

2 teaspoons garlic, minced

¼ cup white part of scallions, sliced thin

1 teaspoon sugar

2 tablespoons cilantro

2 teaspoons cornstarch

1 tablespoon sesame oil

1½ tablespoons soy sauce

1 egg white

sesame seeds, for garnish

white bread, crust removed

peanut oil for sautéing

mayonnaise, for garnish, if desired

Combine the shrimp, ginger, garlic, scallion, sugar, cilantro, cornstarch, sesame oil, soy sauce and egg white in a food processor and pulse to combine and grind into a paste. Spread a thin layer on one side of the bread. Top with sesame seeds.

Heat a drizzle of peanut oil in a nonstick pan. Place the bread, paste side down, in the pan and cook for 1-2 minutes, just until golden brown and cooked though, flip and cook the bread until golden, making sure you don’t burn as I do all the time!!

Cut into small squares and dot with mayonnaise before serving.

