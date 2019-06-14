Chocolate Peanut Butter Pie

Recipe adapted from Vitaly Paley

Chocolate Crust

1½ cups crushed chocolate graham crackers

2 tablespoons brown sugar

salt, a pinch

7-9 tablespoons butter, melted

Peanut Butter Filling

8 ounces cream cheese, room temperature

1 cup smooth peanut butter

½ cup sugar

2 teaspoons pure vanilla extract

1 cup well-chilled heavy cream

Chocolate Topping

4 ounces semisweet chocolate, chopped (about a ½ cup)

½ cup heavy cream

Garnish

1 cup honey roasted peanuts, chopped

Combine the graham cracker crumb, brown sugar and a pinch of salt in a bowl. Starting with about half of the butter and adding a tablespoon at a time, mix until the crust resembles wet sand. It should hold together if squeezed in your palm. Press the crust into a 9-inch pie plate. Bake in a 350˚F oven for 12 minutes. Remove and allow to cool completely before filling the pie.

To make the filling, using an electric mixer, beat the cream cheese with the peanut butter, sugar and vanilla extract until blended. In another large bowl, using the same beaters, whip the chilled cream until firm. Fold one-third of the whipped cream into the peanut butter mixture to loosen it, then fold in the remaining whipped cream. Spoon the filling into the crust, smoothing the surface, refrigerate until set, about 3 hours.

In a small pan, heat the ½ cup heavy cream until steaming. Poor over the chopped chocolate and whisk until smooth. Spread the chocolate topping over the peanut butter filling and refrigerate until just firm, about 15 minutes. Sprinkle the chopped peanuts around the edge of the pie. Using a sharp knife, cut the pie into wedges. Run the knife under hot water and dry it between each cut.

