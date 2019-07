Chocolate Sauce

1 cup water

1 cup sugar

1 cup corn syrup

¾ cup cocoa powder (unsweetened)

2 ounces bittersweet chocolate

Whisk the water, sugar, corn syrup and cocoa powder together in a pot.

Warm over medium heat, whisking. Once it just boils, remove from the heat and stir in the chocolate stirring until melted. It takes a few hours before it thickens.

