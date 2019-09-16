Country Apple Galette

Recipe from: Jacques Pépin, “Food & Wine”

Crust

1½ cups all-purpose flour

1½ teaspoons sugar

¼ teaspoon salt

1 stick plus 2 tablespoons cold unsalted butter, cut into small pieces

1/3 cup ice water

Topping

4 golden delicious apples

2 tablespoons sugar

½ teaspoon cinnamon

1 tablespoon honey, preferably wildflower

1 tablespoon unsalted butter, cut into small pieces

If desired

heavy cream, for brushing

sanding sugar

In a food processor, combine the flour with the sugar, salt and butter and process for about 5 seconds. Sprinkle the ice water over the flour mixture and process until the pastry just begins to come together, about 10 seconds; you should still be able to see small pieces of butter in it. Transfer the pastry to a work surface, gather it together and pat into a disk. Wrap the pastry disk in plastic or wax paper and refrigerate until chilled. (You can also roll out the pastry and use it right away.)

Peel, halve and core the apples and slice them crosswise ¼-inch thick. Set aside the larger center slices and coarsely chop the end slices and any broken ones; about half of the slices should be chopped. In a small bowl, combine the sugar and cinnamon.

Preheat the oven to 400˚F. On a lightly floured work surface, roll out the pastry to a 12-by-14-inch rectangle and transfer to a large rimmed baking sheet. Spread the chopped apples over the pastry to within 1-inch of the edge. Drizzle the honey over the chopped apples. Decoratively arrange the apple slices on top in concentric circles or in slightly overlapping rows. Combine cinnamon and sugar. Sprinkle the cinnamon/sugar evenly over the apples and dot with the pieces of butter. Fold the pastry edge up and over the apples to create a 1-inch border. If desired, brush the edges with heavy cream and sprinkle with sanding sugar.

Bake the galette for about 1 hour, until the pastry is nicely browned and crisp and all of the apples are tender. Transfer the pan to a rack and let the galette cool. Serve warm or at room temperature.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.