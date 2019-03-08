Creamy Crab Dip
1 pound lump crab meat, picked through for shells
2 cups white bread without the crust, dried out
2 cups milk
1 tablespoon olive oil
½ cup yellow onion, minced
2-3 tablespoons heavy cream
1 cup Grana Padana, grated on a large whole box grater
¼ teaspoon red crushed chili flake
2 teaspoons fresh oregano, finely chopped
2 tablespoons parsley, finely chopped
2 tablespoons chives, sliced thin
toasted panko for topping the crab dip
toasted bread for serving
Soak the bread in the milk for about 5 minutes. Then, using a blender, puree until smooth Heat the olive oil in a small sauté pan and cook the onion over medium heat until soft. Add the bread/milk puree, add the cream, crab, chili, herbs, mixing. Pour into an oven ready dish. Top with some cheese, broil until caramelized; top with panko if desired. Serve with toast.
