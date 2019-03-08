Creamy Crab Dip

1 pound lump crab meat, picked through for shells

2 cups white bread without the crust, dried out

2 cups milk

1 tablespoon olive oil

½ cup yellow onion, minced

2-3 tablespoons heavy cream

1 cup Grana Padana, grated on a large whole box grater

¼ teaspoon red crushed chili flake

2 teaspoons fresh oregano, finely chopped

2 tablespoons parsley, finely chopped

2 tablespoons chives, sliced thin

toasted panko for topping the crab dip

toasted bread for serving

Soak the bread in the milk for about 5 minutes. Then, using a blender, puree until smooth Heat the olive oil in a small sauté pan and cook the onion over medium heat until soft. Add the bread/milk puree, add the cream, crab, chili, herbs, mixing. Pour into an oven ready dish. Top with some cheese, broil until caramelized; top with panko if desired. Serve with toast.

