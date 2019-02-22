Crispy Chickpea Panisse Topped With Sautéed Mushroom

4 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

1 tablespoon shallots, minced

2 garlic cloves, minced

1 tablespoon fresh rosemary leaves, chopped fine

4 cups water

1 cup chickpea flour

Kosher salt, to taste

freshly ground black pepper, to taste

oil, for frying

In a medium saucepan, heat the oil over medium-high heat. Cook the shallots and garlic, stirring until soft. Add the rosemary and water and heat until almost boiling. Once the broth is hot, add all the chickpea flour and cook, whisking constantly, until thick and smooth, about 5 minutes. Spread the mixture in a pan fitted with parchment paper (about 4” x 6”) and chill until firm. When chilled, cut into thick squares and fry in ½ inch of oil heated over medium heat until squares are golden and crispy.

Sautéed Mushroom Topping

2 teaspoons olive oil

1 tablespoon butter

2 cups of your favorite mushrooms, finely chopped

1 tablespoon shallots, minced

1 garlic clove, minced

½ teaspoon thyme, chopped fine

¼ teaspoon rosemary, chopped fine

2 teaspoons tarragon, chopped fine

Heat the oil and butter until foaming. Add the mushrooms and sauté for 3-4 minutes or until the moisture begins to cook out. Add the herbs and cook for 1 minute longer. Season to taste with salt and pepper.

