Dominican Republic inspired Chimi Burger

Recipe adapted from Saveur.com

1/3 cup chopped cilantro

1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce

1 teaspoon soy sauce

2 cloves garlic, peeled

½ small red bell pepper, stemmed, seeded, and roughly chopped

½ small yellow onion, roughly chopped, plus 1 large, sliced into ¼-inch thick rings

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

1½ lb. ground beef

6 hamburger buns, split

3 tbsp. unsalted butter, softened

¼ cup olive oil

¼ small head cabbage, cored and sliced ¼-inch thick

1 large beefsteak tomato, sliced crosswise ½-inch thick

½ cup mayonnaise

¼ cup ketchup

¼ cup yellow mustard

¼ sweet relish (if desired)

Purée cilantro, half the Worcestershire, soy sauce, garlic, bell pepper, chopped onion, salt, and pepper in a food processor until smooth; transfer to a bowl along with beef and gently mix. Form mixture into six 6-oz. patties; chill.

Heat a 12-inch cast-iron skillet over medium-high heat. Brush buns with butter and, working in batches, cook until lightly toasted, about 1 minute; set aside. Add 2 tbsp. oil to pan; working in batches, cook sliced onion and tomato, flipping once, until slightly browned, about 3 minutes for onion and 2 minutes for tomato; set aside. Add the remaining oil to the pan and, working in batches, cook burgers, flipping once, until cooked to desired doneness, about 12 minutes for medium rare. As the burgers cook, add the cabbage around the burgers, season with salt and pepper and sauté until slightly browned about 2-3 minutes.

Whisk remaining Worcestershire, mayonnaise, ketchup, yellow mustard and relish (if using) in a bowl; set aside.

Serve on buns with cabbage, onion, and tomato; drizzle with sauce.

