Foolproof Cheese Fondue

Recipe from Serious Eats, Daniel Gritzer

1 medium garlic clove, cut in half

1 cup dry white wine, such as sauvignon blanc or pinot grigio, plus more as needed

½ pound Emmentaler cheese, grated

½ pound Gruyère cheese, grated

1 tablespoon cornstarch

1 tablespoon fresh juice from 1 lemon

1 tablespoon kirsch (optional)

Kosher salt and freshly ground white or black pepper

Serve with toasted bread cubes, lightly blanched vegetables, roasted radishes and boiled potatoes

Rub cut faces of garlic cloves around the inside of a fondue pot, double boiler, or stainless steel mixing bowl set over a pot of simmering water (do not allow bowl to come into direct contact with the water). Add wine and heat until steaming. Meanwhile, in a large bowl, toss together both cheeses with cornstarch until evenly coated.

Working over low heat, add cheese 1 handful at a time, stirring until mostly melted before adding next handful. Continue until all cheese is melted into the wine, forming a smooth, glossy melted cheese sauce, about 10 minutes; it is very important that the fondue stay below a simmer once you start adding the cheese, or there's a risk it could break. Stir in lemon juice and kirsch, if using, until fully incorporated. Season with salt and pepper. If not already in a fondue pot, transfer fondue to a fondue pot to keep it warm and melted at the table. If fondue begins to thicken too much, add a small splash of wine to loosen it.

