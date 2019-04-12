SoFlo Recipes

Fresh Codfish with Fennel & Orange

4, 2-3 ounce portions of cod fish

juice and zest of 4 oranges

extra virgin olive oil

1 tablespoon fennel seeds

1 tablespoon cardamom pods

½ teaspoon kosher salt

¼ teaspoon black pepper

½ teaspoon fresh rosemary, minced

 

Combine the oranges juice and zest, 1 tablespoon extra virgin olive oil, fennel seeds and cardamom pods in a medium-sized glass baking dish.  Place the fish in the liquid.  Drizzle with another tablespoon extra virgin olive oil and season with salt, pepper and the rosemary.

 

Bake at 325˚F for 8 minutes.  Using a spatula, remove the fish from the pan, spoon a little of the liquid over the fish, drizzle a little more extra virgin oil over the fish and a pinch of salt.  Garnish with fennel fronds, if available.  Serve with braised fennel (recipe follows). 

 

Celery Root Puree

4 cups peeled, chopped celery root (from about 1 large root)

2½ cups milk (approximately)

Salt and Pepper

 

Put the celery root in a large, heavy-bottomed saucepan and add enough milk to just cover.  Bring to a boil, then lower the heat, season with salt and pepper, and simmer until the pieces are very tender to a knife-tip, about 25 minutes.  Strain through a fine-mesh strainer set over a bowl and reserve the milk.

 

Transfer the celery root and a couple tablespoons of reserved milk to a blender.  Puree, if the blade stops spinning, add milk, 1 tablespoon at a time.  Puree until the mixture is silky and very smooth.  Taste for seasoning.

