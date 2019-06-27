Grilled BLT

2 heads of romaine lettuce, cut into quarters, leaving the stem end attached

1½ cups cherry tomato, cut in half

olive oil, for drizzling

red wine vinegar, for drizzling

¼ teaspoon dried thyme

¼ teaspoon dried oregano

½ teaspoon chili flake

½ teaspoon garlic powder

½ pound bacon, cooked with your favorite method until crispy

Mix the spices, herbs, vinegar and oil with some salt. Then mix in the tomatoes, then place the tomatoes and the lettuce on a wire rack on the grill.

Grill just until lightly charred but not wilted.

Place the lettuce and tomatoes down on a platter. Top with crispy bacon. Serve with avocado vinaigrette.

Avocado Vinaigrette

2 avocadoes

juice of 2 limes

1 tablespoon honey

1-2 jalapenos, depending on how spicy you want the dish to be

¼ cup olive oil

pinch of salt

Place the avocadoes, limes, honey and jalapenos in a deep container. Begin drizzling in the olive oil and using an immersion blender, puree the mixture together until creamy. Season with salt.

