Grilled Mackerel & Smashed Avocado Bruschetta

1/4 pound mackerel filet, sliced into ½-inch pieces (keep the skin on as it’s delicious)

2 ¾-inch thick slices of sour dough or similar rustic bread

olive oil for drizzling

1-2 avocadoes

juice of 1 lime

1 Serrano pepper, seeded and 1/8-inch diced

2-3 red radishes, any variety that’s available, shaved thin

sea salt

wildflower honey or your favorite honey

Drizzle the bread with olive oil and toast in a pan until golden on both sides, or in a toaster oven. Set aside.

Brush the fish with oil, grill on a pan or in a bbq about 3 minutes per side.

Smash together the avocado with the chilies, lime juice and a drizzle of olive oil and a pinch of salt. Top the toast with a generous smear of avocado. Top each toast with 2-3 slices of the mackerel filet. Top with shaved radish, a pinch of sea salt and a drizzle of honey.

