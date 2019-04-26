Honey Marinated Pork Tenderloins

2 pork tenderloins

2 tablespoons of your favorite honey

2 tablespoons soy sauce

½-inch piece of fresh ginger, peeled fresh

3 tablespoon olive oil

½ teaspoon black peppercorns

2 toasted star anise

vegetable oil for searing

Make a marinade by combining everything except for the vegetable oil. Marinate the tenderloins overnight. Remove from the marinade, discarding any peppercorns that stick to the meat. Sear the pork either in a sauté pan or a grill pan with a little oil until brown on all sides. Place in a 375˚F oven for about 8 minutes for a nice medium temperature.



Sauce:

4 tablespoons butter

2 tablespoons honey

2 tablespoons soy sauce (low sodium)

½ Granny Smith apple, shaved thin

Brown the butter in a small sauce pan, over medium heat shaking the pan constantly. Remove from the heat; Carefully add the honey and soy sauce, whisk together to combine. Pour the sauce over the roasted pork tenderloin and top with fresh shaved apples.

