Honey Marinated Pork Tenderloins
2 pork tenderloins
2 tablespoons of your favorite honey
2 tablespoons soy sauce
½-inch piece of fresh ginger, peeled fresh
3 tablespoon olive oil
½ teaspoon black peppercorns
2 toasted star anise
vegetable oil for searing
Make a marinade by combining everything except for the vegetable oil. Marinate the tenderloins overnight. Remove from the marinade, discarding any peppercorns that stick to the meat. Sear the pork either in a sauté pan or a grill pan with a little oil until brown on all sides. Place in a 375˚F oven for about 8 minutes for a nice medium temperature.
Sauce:
4 tablespoons butter
2 tablespoons honey
2 tablespoons soy sauce (low sodium)
½ Granny Smith apple, shaved thin
Brown the butter in a small sauce pan, over medium heat shaking the pan constantly. Remove from the heat; Carefully add the honey and soy sauce, whisk together to combine. Pour the sauce over the roasted pork tenderloin and top with fresh shaved apples.
Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.