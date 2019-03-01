Horchata
2 cups white long grain rice
4 cups water
1 cinnamon stick
2 teaspoon vanilla extract
½ cup sugar
1 can evaporated milk
Soak the rice and cinnamon stick in the water overnight.
Remove the cinnamon stick and place the rice and water into a blender. Puree 2-3 minutes or until the rice is well ground. Strain the mixture through a cheesecloth placed over a fine mesh strainer. Once the mixture is strained, stir in the evaporated milk, sugar and vanilla. Serve chilled with a sprinkle of cinnamon over the glass.
Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.