Horchata

2 cups white long grain rice

4 cups water

1 cinnamon stick

2 teaspoon vanilla extract

½ cup sugar

1 can evaporated milk

Soak the rice and cinnamon stick in the water overnight.

Remove the cinnamon stick and place the rice and water into a blender. Puree 2-3 minutes or until the rice is well ground. Strain the mixture through a cheesecloth placed over a fine mesh strainer. Once the mixture is strained, stir in the evaporated milk, sugar and vanilla. Serve chilled with a sprinkle of cinnamon over the glass.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.