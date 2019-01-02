House-Cured Salmon

1 pound filet of salmon, skin on

1 cup Kosher salt

¾ cup granulated sugar

¼ cup fennel fronds

¼ cup picked dill

1 tablespoon fennel seed

zest of 1 orange

zest of 1 lemon

1 cup Pernod

Mix together all ingredients for the cure. Place the salmon skin side down on a baking dish or on a cookie sheet. Cover the fish with the cure. Place another dish on top of the salmon to weigh it down. Place a couple of canned foods over it for a little weight. Let it rest in the refrigerator for up to 3 days, pour off the liquid that comes out of the salmon, there will be quite a bit (don’t spill it in the fridge as its sticky)

Remove the salmon and rinse it off in an ice wash. Pat dry and slice the salmon as thin as possible.

For serving:

2 X 2-inch rounds or squares of rye bread

olive oil, for drizzling

salmon roe

sour cream

dill leaves

ground fennel seed for dusting

Place the rye bread pieces on a sheet tray and drizzle the rye bread with olive oil, season with salt and pepper. Toast in a 350˚F oven for 10-12 minutes or until crispy and golden brown. Remove and allow to cool.

Spread a thin layer of sour cream on the crisp. Layer with thinly sliced salmon, picked dill leaves, salmon roe and ground fennel.

