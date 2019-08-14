It's In The Bag!

Filet Of Fish Papillote

(2 each) 6 ounce grouper fillets

1-2 tablespoons butter

1 tablespoon shallot, minced

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 tablespoon soy sauce

½ tablespoon sherry vinegar

zest from 1 lemon

¼ teaspoon red crushed chili flake

1 tablespoon roughly chopped cilantro

1 tablespoon roughly chopped parsley

parchment paper or parchment cooking bags

Lay a sheet of parchment paper down on a baking sheet or open a parchment cooking bag.

Lay fish down first, top with all other ingredients.

If using parchment cooking bags, seal the bag around the fish, crimping the edges.

If using parchment paper sheets, fold over other the half of parchment over the fish, fold and pinch along edges to seal. You’ll end up with a semi-circle of parchment with crimped edges similar to an empanada. Bake on a 375˚F for about 12 minutes or until the fish is hot throughout (insert a paring knife into the middle of the fish for 3 seconds and press just beneath your lower lip. If the knife is hot, your fish is done. If the fish needs to cook a few minutes longer, simply return the bag to the oven. Serve directly in the parchment on a plate.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.