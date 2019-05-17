Kid’s Approved Crudité of Fruits & Veggies with Yogurt Dipping Sauces

Use a combination of your kid’s favorite veggies. We used: baby carrots, blanched green beans,

Jicama, cherry tomatoes, blanched snap peas, boiled corn, Bibb lettuce hearts

Yogurt Green Goddess Dipping Sauce:

2 cups plain yogurt (not Greek)

2 tablespoons cider vinegar

¼ cup basil leaves, chopped fine

¼ cup dill, chopped fine

2 tablespoons fresh chives, sliced

salt and pepper to taste

mix together all ingredients, taste for seasoning.

Use a combination of your kid’s favorite fruits. I used: apples, Manzano bananas, fresh berries and clementines.

Vanilla-Maple Yogurt Dipping Sauce:

2 cups plain yogurt (not Greek)

½ teaspoon vanilla

2 tablespoons maple syrup

½ teaspoon cinnamon

Mix together all ingredients.

