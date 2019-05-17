Kid’s Approved Crudité of Fruits & Veggies with Yogurt Dipping Sauces
Use a combination of your kid’s favorite veggies. We used: baby carrots, blanched green beans,
Jicama, cherry tomatoes, blanched snap peas, boiled corn, Bibb lettuce hearts
Yogurt Green Goddess Dipping Sauce:
2 cups plain yogurt (not Greek)
2 tablespoons cider vinegar
¼ cup basil leaves, chopped fine
¼ cup dill, chopped fine
2 tablespoons fresh chives, sliced
salt and pepper to taste
mix together all ingredients, taste for seasoning.
Use a combination of your kid’s favorite fruits. I used: apples, Manzano bananas, fresh berries and clementines.
Vanilla-Maple Yogurt Dipping Sauce:
2 cups plain yogurt (not Greek)
½ teaspoon vanilla
2 tablespoons maple syrup
½ teaspoon cinnamon
Mix together all ingredients.
