Michelada

Recipe form Ezra Pattek

1oz fresh lime juice

2 pinches salt (fine)

1 pinch black pepper (ground)

12 dashes Maggi

1 pinch Tajin

12 dashes Valentina hot sauce

6 dashes Bufalo (brand name) hot sauce

1 can Mexican beer

Rim glass with Tajin.

Add all ingredients to glass, stir, add ice

Fill ¼ way with beer (adding beer asdesired)

Notes from Ezra:

Beer: Tecate, Modelo, Pacifico, Victoria

Hot sauces: Cholula or any other hot sauce are totally fine - Valentina and Bufallo together just happen to be my personal choices.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.