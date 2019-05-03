Michelada
Recipe form Ezra Pattek
1oz fresh lime juice
2 pinches salt (fine)
1 pinch black pepper (ground)
12 dashes Maggi
1 pinch Tajin
12 dashes Valentina hot sauce
6 dashes Bufalo (brand name) hot sauce
1 can Mexican beer
Rim glass with Tajin.
Add all ingredients to glass, stir, add ice
Fill ¼ way with beer (adding beer asdesired)
Notes from Ezra:
Beer: Tecate, Modelo, Pacifico, Victoria
Hot sauces: Cholula or any other hot sauce are totally fine - Valentina and Bufallo together just happen to be my personal choices.
