"Michy's Japanese Favs"

Chicken Ramen

adapted by Serious Eats Stock:

4 pounds chicken wings

4 chicken feet

1-2 pieces Kombu

1-inch piece of ginger, peeled

1 onion, cut in half

2 cups shitake mushrooms, stemmed and quartered

1 cup scallions, chopped

2 garlic cloves, smashed

1 leek, trimmed, cut into 1-inch pieces and rinsed

Place the feet and wings in a large pot. Cover with water. Bring to a boil, strain and discard the water. Rinse the feet and wings and return to the pot. Add the kombu, ginger, onion, shitake mushrooms, scallions, garlic cloves, leeks to the pot. Fill with cold water, bring to a boil, reduce to a simmer for 8 hours (add more water as needed.) Strain.

For serving:

fresh ramen noodles (available at Asian markets)

your favorite furekake rice seasoning

marinated eggs (recipe follows)

sesame oil

thinly sliced scallions

For serving, heat a large pot of water to a boil. Cook the ramen noodles according to package instructions. Transfer noodles to your serving bowl, top with hot broth, scallions, furekake, a marinated egg sliced in half and a drizzle of sesame oil.

