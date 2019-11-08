Mushroom Dumplings

purchased dumpling wrappers

1 tablespoon grapeseed oil

1 tablespoon sesame oil, plus a ½ teaspoon to finish the dish

4 cups of roughly chopped mixed mushrooms (we used a combination of shitakes, oysters and trumpet mushrooms)

¼-inch piece, peeled ginger, roughly chopped

1 garlic clove, roughly chopped

2 shallots, roughly chopped

1½ teaspoons soy sauce

pinch red chili flakes

1wteaspoon hoisin

2 scallions, white and light green, sliced very thin

1/3 container of silken tofu, pressed overnight in the refrigerator between several paper towels to remove some of the liquid (you may need to swap the paper towels once for dry ones), crumbed into pieces

water for sealing the dumpling wrappers

canola oil, for sautéing the dumpling

To prepare the filling, place the mushrooms, ginger, garlic clove and shallots in a food processor and pulse until all ingredients ate finely chopped.

Heat the grapeseed oil and 1 tablespoon of sesame oil in a sauté pan and cook the mushroom mixture for 7-10 minutes, until the tender, golden brown and the water has evaporated. Add the chili flake and soy sauce. Stir in the remaining sesame oil, hoisin, scallions and silken tofu. Allow the mixture to cool before filling the dumpling.

To form the dumplings, place a teaspoon of filling in each wrapper (do not overfill or the dumplings might crack when freezing). Wet the edges all the way around with water. Fold the dumpling in half, pressing out any excess air and pressing to seal the edges. Then, starting at one edge of the dumpling fold and using your thumbs and index fingers, crimp all the way to the other edge. Think of it as making a Z and then flattening the Z onto itself so it becomes a squiggle.

Transfer the formed dumplings to a baking sheet that has been lined with parchment paper and lightly dusted with cornstarch. Freeze until fully frozen, then transfer the frozen dumplings to a zip-top freezer bag and squeeze out as much air as possible, seal the bag, and store the dumplings for up to 1 month.

To prepare frozen dumplings, heat a couple tablespoons of canola oil in a sauté pan over moderate heat until shimmering. Add the dumplings in a single layer and cook, swirling the pan, until an even deep golden brown on the bottom, one to two minutes. Flip the dumplings, add about ½ cup of water, just enough to cover the bottom of the pan, about and ¼-inch of the dumplings. Cover with a lid and steam until the dumplings are warmed through, about 5-10 minutes.

Remove the lid and continue to cook, swirling the pan regularly, until the remaining water has evaporated and the dumplings are crisp again. Serve with your favorite dipping sauce.

Dipping Sauce

1 teaspoon rice vinegar

2 tablespoons soy sauce

1 teaspoon brown sugar

2 tablespoons sesame oil

1 teaspoon purchased chili garlic sauce

1-2 scallions, sliced thin

1 teaspoon sesame seeds

Whisk together all ingredients.

