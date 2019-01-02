Octopus Salad

Cooking the octopus:

1 octopus, ink sac removed, head removed

2 cups white wine

1 yellow onion, cut in half

2 lemons, halved

2 bay leaves

3 garlic cloves

1 teaspoon black peppercorns

ice water

Place the white wine, onion, lemons, bay leafs, garlic cloves and black peppercorns a large, deep pot and cover with 3-4 quarts of water. Bring to a boil.

Prepare a large pot or bowl of ice water. Plunge the octopus into the boiling water for ten seconds then into the ice water for 10 seconds. Repeat the process 3 times. On the third time leave the octopus in the boiling water. Reduce to a simmer and continue cooking for 45 minutes or until a sharp paring knife slides into the octopus easily. Remove and allow to cool before cutting.

For the salad:

olive oil, for grilling the octopus

1 cup shaved fennel

8 cherry tomatoes, cut in half

¼ cup red onion shaved thin

4 piquillo peppers, julienne (or 1 roasted bellpepper)

crunchy garlic for garnish

Brush the octopus with olive oil and grill until crispy or heat a grill pan, drizzle with olive oil and cook until golden brown and crispy on the outside.

Mix all salad ingredients together, dress and place around the octopus.

Red wine vinaigrette:

1 tablespoon red wine vinegar

1 teaspoon Dijon mustard

3 tablespoons olive oil

Kosher salt, to taste

Whisk together the vinegar, mustard and salt and pepper until combined, little by little add the oil until thick.

