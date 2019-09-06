Oven-Baked BBQ Chicken Legs

8 chicken legs

2 tablespoons chili powder

1 tablespoon smoked paprika

2 teaspoons garlic powder

2 teaspoons onion powder,

1 teaspoon dry mustard

1 tablespoon brown sugar

½ teaspoon salt

1 cup of your favorite BBQ sauce for brushing

Mix together the dry spices and the salt. Line a sheet tray with parchment paper. Evenly coat the chicken legs with the BBQ spices. Transfer the legs to the tray. Bake for 30 minutes at 400°F.

Remove from the oven and brush generously with BBQ sauce. Rotate the tray as you return it to the oven and bake for 10 minutes. Check to make sure the legs are cooked through and bake for a few more minutes if needed.

