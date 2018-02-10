Oyster with Red Chilies Mignonette

6 red jalapenos (or a mix of spicy red chilies), sliced thin with a knife or mandolin (wear gloves or wash your hands immediately after slicing)

2 carrots, peeled and sliced into ¼-inch thick rounds

1½ cups apple cider vinegar

1 cup water

1½ teaspoons salt

1½ tablespoons sugar

1 shallot, minced

1 tablespoon crushed black peppercorns

Heat the vinegar, water, salt and sugar into a small pot until the salt and sugar are dissolved. Meanwhile, place the sliced peppers and carrots in a bowl sitting in a bowl of ice. Pour the hot vinegar mixture over the chilies and carrots. Allow to cool to room temperature.

Using about ¼ cup of the vinegar mixture with slices of chilies and carrots, add the shallots and crushed peppercorns and mix to combine. Serve over your favorite freshly shucked oysters.

