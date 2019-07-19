Pineapple Rum Sauce

½ cup brown sugar

½ cup water

3 cups pineapple, cut in medium chunks

½ cup spiced rum

1 vanilla bean, split and scraped

zest of one orange zest

1-2 tablespoons orange juice

2 cups pineapple, diced small

Combine all ingredients (except the 2 cups diced pineapple) in a small pot. Bring to a simmer and cook over medium heat for 15 minutes. Remove from the heat, allow to cool for 5-10 minutes. Puree. If desired, fold in small diced pineapple chunks. Allow to cool before using. Store in the refrigerator.

