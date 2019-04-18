Poached Salmon with Springtime Salad

Springtime Salad

½ bunch asparagus, ends trimmed

2 teaspoons olive oil

½ bunch radishes, wash and dry well, remove green tops and reserve, cut radishes into 6-8 wedges

2 cups cherry tomatoes cut in half

2 cups snap peas, trimmed and blanched for 60 seconds until tender

1 cup feta, crumbled

kosher salt and pepper, to taste

Drizzle the asparagus and grill until tender. Cut into quarters. Toss together the vegetables. Toss with honey/lemon vinaigrette (recipe follows) and feta. Serve with poached salmon.

Honey & Lemon Vinaigrette

juice of 1 lemon

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 teaspoon honey

½ teaspoon chopped fresh thyme

½ teaspoon chopped fresh rosemary

kosher salt, to taste

Whisk together all ingredients. Season to taste with salt.

Poached Salmon

8-10 ounces fresh salmon, with skin

1 cup dry white wine

2 cups chicken broth

5 sprigs dill

1 teaspoon whole peppercorns

zest of 1 Lemon

1 teaspoon fennel seeds

Heat all ingredients together, season with a little salt. Add the salmon, poach until cooked through; cool or serve warm.

