Poached Salmon with Springtime Salad

Springtime Salad
½ bunch asparagus, ends trimmed
2 teaspoons olive oil
½ bunch radishes, wash and dry well, remove green tops and reserve, cut radishes into 6-8 wedges
2 cups cherry tomatoes cut in half
2 cups snap peas, trimmed and blanched for 60 seconds until tender
1 cup feta, crumbled
kosher salt and pepper, to taste
Drizzle the asparagus and grill until tender. Cut into quarters. Toss together the vegetables. Toss with honey/lemon vinaigrette (recipe follows) and feta. Serve with poached salmon.
Honey & Lemon Vinaigrette
juice of 1 lemon
2 tablespoons olive oil
1 teaspoon honey
½ teaspoon chopped fresh thyme
½ teaspoon chopped fresh rosemary
kosher salt, to taste
Whisk together all ingredients. Season to taste with salt.
Poached Salmon
8-10 ounces fresh salmon, with skin
1 cup dry white wine
2 cups chicken broth
5 sprigs dill
1 teaspoon whole peppercorns
zest of 1 Lemon
1 teaspoon fennel seeds
Heat all ingredients together, season with a little salt. Add the salmon, poach until cooked through; cool or serve warm.
