Popcorn Panna Cotta With Shrimp

Make popcorn from the How To Make Perfect Stovetop Popcorn recipe above!

3 cups milk

2 tablespoons butter

2 tablespoons sugar

1 teaspoon salt

Pinch turmeric

2 teaspoons gelatin bloomed in 2 tablespoons cold milk

Make the popcorn. Remove from the heat and cover the popcorn with the milk. Allow to infuse for at least 30 minutes (or overnight in the fridge if you have the time).

Transfer milk and popcorn to a blender (you may have to work in batches) with the butter, sugar and salt. Puree and then strain. Using two cups of the strained milk mixture, add the bloomed gelatin and stir to dissolve. You may need to heat the milk mixture gently to dissolve the gelatin. Transfer the panna cotta to the serving dish. If you plan to unmold the gelatin, spray the dish with nonstick cooking spray first. Allow to set for 4-6 hours in the refrigerator.

Shrimp Salad

12 small shrimp, peeled and deveined

1 cup corn kernels, blanched in salted, boiling water for 15 seconds

½ cup fennel, small diced

Tarragon, chopped

Thyme, chopped

¼ cup mayonnaise

Juice of ½ lemon

Shot of tabasco, to taste

Heat a pot of water to a boil. Add a generous pinch of salt, 1 tablespoon of Old Bay seasoning and 1 lemon. Cook the shrimp for 1-2 minutes, just until cooked. Allow to cool and cut into small rounds. Mix the shrimp together with the remaining ingredients. Taste for seasoning and adjust if necessary.

